Miller Road closes on Ford Road for 1 month in Dearborn – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $ 1.4 million to repair the Miller Road Bridge over Ford Road.

This project includes replacement of mid-sized piers, structural steel repairs, replacement of guardrails, epoxy coating, painting of steel bridge girders, and rebuilding of the bridge approach.

This job requires closing Miller Road on M-153 along with lane closures on M-153. There will also be weekends where M-153 will close under Miller.

Miller Road, (Ford Road)

MILLER ROAD CLOSURE:

7 am.

Thursday April 9, 2020

OPENING OF THE MILLER ROAD:

Mid May 2020

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE:

End of August 2020

Miller Road detour options:

Northbound Miller Road traffic may take:

– east on US-12 (Michigan Avenue) north of Wyoming Avenue, then west Warren Road back to Miller Road, or

– West on US-12 to Greenfield Road north, then Warren Road east to Miller Road.

Traffic south of Miller Road may take:

– Warren Avenue east to Wyoming Road south, then west on US-12 back to Miller Road.

– Warren Avenue westbound to Greenfield Road southbound, then eastbound on US-12 back to Miller Road.

