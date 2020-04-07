Microsoft's Xbox Game Bar is getting custom widgets and its own Windows store

Microsoft today introduces some significant changes to its Xbox Game Bar on Windows, including new custom widgets that any developer can build. We have seen Microsoft gradually improve the game bar with widgets, but now it is fully opening it today with a beta SDK to allow any developer to create custom widgets.

It's a great move that is accompanied by a new Xbox Game Bar app store within the overlay, which allows developers to create and list custom widgets for people to find and install. XSplit and Razer are launching custom widgets to support Microsoft's updated Xbox game bar. The XSplit integration will include access to Gamecaster tools without having to remove apps or games and the ability to start or stop broadcasts, chat with viewers, or check broadcast statistics within the overlay.

Razer has also created a Cortex System Booster widget, which will allow players to end processes and services running in the background. There is also a Razer Gold widget, which acts as a virtual wallet for Razer's cryptocurrency.

Intel also supports the momentum of Microsoft's Xbox game bar. While most gaming PCs will run on Nvidia or AMD cards, Intel will release its own widget later this spring to provide quick access to display settings and power profiles.

Custom widgets are an important step for Xbox Game Bar, which has been well received compared to some of Microsoft's Xbox app work on Windows 10 in the past. Now that custom widgets will be available, it will be interesting to see if Nvidia and Discord choose to integrate into the Xbox game bar. Discord has its own overlay that allows you to quickly chat by text when you're in a game, and Nvidia's Shadowplay overlay can be used to stream games or, more commonly, to capture the game.

If Microsoft can convince developers like Nvidia, Discord, and many more to create custom widgets, then the Xbox game bar could quickly become the default overlay for PC games. Developers interested in creating a custom widget for Xbox Game Bar can access the Microsoft beta SDK on the company's site.