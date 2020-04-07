Microsoft: Microsoft hires former Apple senior executive – Latest news

San Francisco: Microsoft has hired former Apple senior executive Ruben Caballero for its hardware division that makes the HoloLens Mixed Reality headphones.

Caballero, an Apple veteran, has joined Microsoft as Corporate Vice President of Engineering – Design and Hardware Technology in its Mixed Reality and AI Division, which is responsible for the development of HoloLens and other "Special Projects."

Caballero worked as vice president of engineering at Apple for nearly 14 years on strategy, roadmap, and product design, including early iPhone and iPad designs.

He was one of the founding leaders of the iPhone hardware team and later expanded his role to include iPad, Apple Watch, Macintosh, and all other hardware products, according to his LinkedIn bio.

Additionally, it became the product leader for the last two generations of Apple TV and Airport devices.

The HoloLens 2 augmented reality headsets from Microsoft, which were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February last year, are now available for purchase.

The next-generation AR headset is built on a Qualcomm on-chip system and is targeted at unconventional business customers.

The headset offers a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in artificial intelligence and semantic understanding to allow direct hologram manipulation in a more realistic way.

Microsoft offers three pricing options for HoloLens 2: a $ 3,500 HoloLens 2 Developer Edition (available with $ 99 financing per user per month); one HoloLens 2 device-only SKU for $ 3,500; and a subscription version of HoloLens 2 (with Dynamics 365 Remote Assist preloaded) starting at $ 125 per user per month.

Furthermore, the tech giant is also working on a custom American military version of the HoloLens.

