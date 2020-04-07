Michigan man creates a home device for social distance – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf8e6f6ef0bf2dc44bcaff27f0f69da4f75%

(CNN) – It is not easy to visualize exactly how far six feet really are, which, of course, is how far health officials say it should be from others during the CPVOD-19 crisis.

A Michigan man hopes to change that with a new device.

"Social distancing is six feet and I always thought that people really realize how far six feet really is," said Dan Kuhnle, who created the social distancing device.

It was then that Kuhnle set to work, with the help of his wife, Molly, to create this device from some common household items.

"These are tent poles, I tape them up, it's about 40 feet in circumference and it's a lot of tape," he said.

And he made his way to Rockford, walking the sidewalks around the city to make sure people are away that this is the proper distance needed to protect himself and those around him.

"People knew immediately what it was and it was a social distancing, I didn't have to say much," said Kuhnle.

The most common reaction is laughter and most pull out their phones to snap a photo of him and his device, and Kuhnle says he loves to spread those smiles.

"I love everyone's reaction to the video, everything has been positive, everyone is laughing, it's one thing that I feel strongly about that I was created to make people happy and that's what it seems to be doing," he said.

And while this is something to be taken very seriously, Kuhnle says there is nothing wrong with sharing some laughs during these difficult times.

"It's fun to laugh at something serious, I don't know, I'm a peacemaker at heart, so I like to take confrontational things and hi guys, hi," said Kuhnle.

