Michigan Legislature to Extend Emergency Declaration: What to Know

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan lawmakers plan to meet Tuesday to consider extending a state emergency declaration during the coronavirus pandemic, but are divided on safety and the need to convene.

Republicans who control the Legislature say they must act now because Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration expires Tuesday. But Democrats say it doesn't expire because it released a statement last week that also includes a new disaster declaration, which means lawmakers don't have to vote until April 29.

Republicans plan to extend the emergency for 23 days, through April 30. Whitmer says it should be extended for 70 days, until mid-June.

During the emergency, Whitmer closed schools, businesses, and ordered people to stay home to curb the spread of the virus, with the exception of shopping for food, exercising outdoors, working remotely or in person on certain critical jobs.

The Legislature is implementing selection and distancing procedures to limit lawmakers from potential exposure Tuesday. Two lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, while a third died of suspicion of COVID-19.

