MGM Release Date – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Adaptation of David Slade's horror novel Dark Harvest It is now slated to open on September 24, 2021.

The project represented the first notable deal by MGM Film Group President Michael De Luca at the studio upon his recent arrival. Dark Harvest It was previously established at New Regency, which set the project in motion.

Dark Harvest will go against Paramount's launch of the new My Little Pony movie and an untitled Universal event movie on its new date.

Dark harvest, Based on the Norman Partridge novel, it is set on Halloween in 1963 and focuses on the October Boy aka Ol & # 39; Hacksaw Face aka Sawtooth Jack. Whatever the name, everyone in this small midwestern town knows who it is. He rises from the cornfields every Halloween, with a butcher knife in hand, and heads toward town, where gangs of teens are anxiously awaiting their chance to face the legendary nightmare. Both the hunter and the hunted, the October Boy is the prize in an annual rite of life and death. Pete McCormick knows that killing the October boy is his only chance to escape a dead-end future in this one-horse town. He's willing to risk everything, including his life, to be a winner for once. But before the night is over, Pete will look at the horror face of the sawtooth and discover the true terrifying secret of the October Boy.

Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producers of Dark Harvest through Matt Tolmach Productions. That label is in the success of the last two Jumanji movies and Poison, which combined have raised over $ 2.6 billion. Michael Gilio is adjusting Dark Harvest and will also serve as an EP.