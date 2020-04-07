Melissa Etheridge says Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt will always be friends

Melissa Etheridge "loved,quot; Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt together.

The iconic singer-songwriter couldn't help but talk about her friends during a virtual appearance on Watch what happens live on Monday night. During a game of "Iso-Lay It On Us,quot;, a fan asked Etheridge what he thought of the "hysteria,quot; about Aniston and Pitt's meeting earlier this year in the SAG 2020 Awards.

In response to the question about the exes, Etheridge, who performed at the celebrity duo's wedding in 2000, laughed and said, "Oh gosh! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning it, whose name won't be mentioned."

"Oh you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful," Etheridge continued to share. "I think they will always remain friends because they are two very special people who can overcome anything. I just hope their friendship lasts."