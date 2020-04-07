Melissa Etheridge discusses Angelina Jolie while showing support for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, possibly reuniting!

Melissa Etheridge sang at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding not less than twenty years ago and it seems that she is still waiting for their reunion even though they have been separated for a long time. After their divorce from Angelina Jolie, they are both single, so getting back together is not entirely out of the question, especially since the actors have already reunited as friends.

Melissa has also always been very obvious when it comes to her opinion of Angelina Jolie, who is not the best.

That said, while invited to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen yesterday, she repeats it again while discussing Brad's very public meeting with Jennifer at the SAG Awards.

Of course, since then the former married couple has spent time together multiple times, Brad was even invited to Jen's annual Thanksgiving party with his friends, a tradition that had actually started together when they were still married. .

When the presenter mentioned Brad's love life, Melissa cast some shadow on Angie, saying "I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name won't be mentioned!"

But of course her response was not a surprise since, as mentioned above, Melissa has always made it clear that she is not a huge Angelina Jolie fan.

What the host and fans really wanted to know was how he felt about a possible reunion between Brad and Jennifer!

Loved Loved Brad and Jen together, they were so beautiful. I think they will always remain friends because they are two very special people who can overcome anything. I hope their friendship lasts. Of course, we would love to see you (get back together). Those were the glory days. I remember those days! "She replied.

In 2016, when Brad and Angelina announced their divorce, Melissa defended the man, though she also admitted that they hadn't seen each other in over a decade at the time!

"It breaks my heart that anyone takes something as personal as a marriage and a relationship and their rights to their own children and does it as decidedly as I see it done," she said, dismissing the child abuse allegations against Brad.

As far as she was concerned, the allegations from Angelina were "completely unfounded."



