Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give their new nonprofit a name – Deadline

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have resigned as royalty, but the couple have no trouble staying on the news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned to use SussexRoyal as a branding tool for their global efforts, but that idea was hit by Buckingham Palace. Now they have decided on a nickname for their nonprofit: Archewell.

The nickname invokes the name of her son, Archie, spiced with some Greek. The couple said in a statement:

"Like you, our focus is to support efforts to tackle the global pandemic of COVID-19, but given this information that came to light, we feel compelled to share the story of how this came about. Before SussexRoyal came up with the idea of ​​"Arche", the Greek word for "source of action". We connected with this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name.

“Do some meaning, do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an old word for strength and action, and another that evokes the profound resources that each one must use ”.

The couple had planned to keep the name a secret until they made an announcement, but enterprising journalists at The Telegraph I found it at the US Patent and Trademark Office. USA, where a presentation was made last month.