Megan Thee Stallion responds to haters who say she is too sexual

Megan Thee Stallion sat down for a new interview with Marie Claire, where she addressed hip-hop fans who say her lyrics are too sexual.

"A man can talk about how he's about to use all these drugs and then come and shoot his house. But as soon as he says something about my vagina, is it the end of the world?" Meg said to her on the way out.

She continued, "It's something deeper. I'm not just rapping about sex, I'm rapping about you making me feel good. I'm not rapping about licking you. No, you're going to do what I told you to do. And I feel like sometimes that can be a little intimidating … Sometimes it's overwhelming for some men. They can't handle it, they shudder a little, they get a little scared. But I'm not going anywhere, so get used to it. "

Do you think Meg is too sexual or are people stumbling?