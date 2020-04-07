Meet community leaders who raise funds to support local businesses

In a time of great need, communities are using their resources to have a great impact on society.

Between Coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey resident Liz Bernich is helping to feed the front lines with FLAG, Front-Line Appreciation Group of Chatham and Madison. Liz, who is the founder of the Chatham chapter, teamed up with a friend. Gina McGuire to help bring food and resources to healthcare workers in need.

In honor of World Health Day today, Liz spoke to E! News about the work she and Gina are doing with FLAG and how they got together.

"A friend of mine had posted on Facebook a quick picture of the Huntington Hospital Food Group (in New York) and they were basically organizing a ship full of food to the hospital that night," Liz tells E! News. "And I thought, that's totally brilliant, we should be doing the same thing here in New Jersey. So I republished a screenshot of that on my community page and asked if people would like to get together and do the same thing. I turned off my phone, I went to see a movie, I came back and my computer was turning off, it was a lot of fun. "