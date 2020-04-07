Meet community leaders who raise funds to support local businesses

In a time of great need, communities are using their resources to have a great impact on society.
Between Coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey resident Liz Bernich is helping to feed the front lines with FLAG, Front-Line Appreciation Group of Chatham and Madison. Liz, who is the founder of the Chatham chapter, teamed up with a friend. Gina McGuire to help bring food and resources to healthcare workers in need.
In honor of World Health Day today, Liz spoke to E! News about the work she and Gina are doing with FLAG and how they got together.
"A friend of mine had posted on Facebook a quick picture of the Huntington Hospital Food Group (in New York) and they were basically organizing a ship full of food to the hospital that night," Liz tells E! News. "And I thought, that's totally brilliant, we should be doing the same thing here in New Jersey. So I republished a screenshot of that on my community page and asked if people would like to get together and do the same thing. I turned off my phone, I went to see a movie, I came back and my computer was turning off, it was a lot of fun. "
"The next morning I had already arranged meals for the emergency room for that night," continues Liz. "I got in touch with a friend of mine from the EMS team who hooked me up with a nurse who gave me an overview of how many people were there. We started delivering meals on the 20th and joined the neighboring city that same day and changed the I named the group's FLAG on the 21st and since then it has exploded like wildfire. "
"We are now in 17 states across the country, 64 FLAG chapters. It's totally amazing," Liz tells E! News. "The responses I get from people about what it means to them are phenomenal. It is very rewarding. For them, it is a positive thing to do, a way to give back. For nurses and doctors and technicians and security guards and Everyone in the hospitals and testing centers is a lifesaver. And it has been very well received. "
"The comments, photos and notes have been incredible," she says. "It sounds simple, but the reality is that our economy is significantly at risk, especially small businesses. Being able to keep them afloat and giving love and care to those who take risks is just incredible."
According to Liz, to date, the Chatham chapter has raised more than $ 107,000 in two weeks, with more than 4,700 meals delivered. Restaurants have been returned more than $ 31,000 and more than 200 meals a day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) have been made to hospitals, test sites, the fire department, the police department, and the police team. EMS. "We are trying to get everywhere," says Liz.
From the New Jersey chapters alone, more than $ 300,000 has been raised, he shares, adding: "The value we are bringing back to communities is immeasurable."
