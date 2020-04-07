Market Basket Employee Dies After Fighting COVID-19, Store Officials Say

A Market Basket employee who worked at the Salem, Massachusetts, supermarket chain location died after fighting COVID-19, company officials said Tuesday.

"Although we are unable to share any details about our associate, in deference to her family, the entire Market Basket community is deeply saddened by this loss," said Justine Griffin, spokesperson for Market Basket, in a statement. “We offer our support to your family and coworkers during this difficult time. We made counseling services available to colleagues or family members who need it. ”

According to Griffin, the employee last worked at the store on March 26.

Since then, the company has confirmed that two other associates at the Salem store have tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined and with those with whom they were in close contact, Griffin said.

"We have reported this information to public health officials and we follow their instructions and have brought in a specialized cleaning team to clean and disinfect the store as an added precaution," it said in the statement.

The supermarket chain has continually refined sanitation and sanitation security protocols as the region grapples with the impacts of the global pandemic.

Last week, Market Basket began limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at any given time, designating a single entry and exit, and disinfecting each cart as they are delivered to customers.

The company has also launched a "intensified disinfection program,quot; targeting high-contact surfaces and is in the process of installing Plexiglass shields in the pay aisles and ensuring a supply of masks for employees, authorities said.

