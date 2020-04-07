Home Entertainment Margaret Josephs of RHONJ says quarantine will unite housewives

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has revealed that she believes the quarantine will help reunite their housewives in a recent interview.

Margaret cut it off with Up News Info, where she revealed that women had been consulting more often.

She even says that she and Teresa Giudice are on good terms.

“I speak to Dolores [Catania] every day. I always talk to Melissa [Gorga], I talk to Jackie [Goldschneider]. Teresa [Giudice] and I always keep in touch, ”he told the publication.

