Margaret Josephs of RHONJ says quarantine will unite housewives

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has revealed that she believes the quarantine will help reunite their housewives in a recent interview.

Margaret cut it off with Up News Info, where she revealed that women had been consulting more often.

She even says that she and Teresa Giudice are on good terms.

“I speak to Dolores [Catania] every day. I always talk to Melissa [Gorga], I talk to Jackie [Goldschneider]. Teresa [Giudice] and I always keep in touch, ”he told the publication.

"I don't keep in touch with Jennifer [Aydin] that much, but of course during this pandemic we have texted each other. I think we all really love and care about each other. I think this pandemic will change that. I think we are going to appreciate each other more. Maybe not forcing each other and letting things go a little faster and not taking things so seriously. "

Teresa and Margaret faced a lump on the road after Teresa prompted Danielle Staub to pull her hair.