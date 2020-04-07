Manhattan Beach issues 129 citations, closes construction sites for violating social distance rules – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The city of Manhattan Beach is cracking down on violations of social alienation.

The coastal city says it issued 129 citations and closed four construction sites for violations of social alienation. Manhattan Beach last week announced a zero tolerance policy on social alienation.

"It is imperative that we continue to remind our community in the strongest possible terms that social distancing requirements must be met," Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said in a statement. "Those who do not take this seriously will be cited. Social distancing is a crucial step that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

On March 25, the Manhattan Beach City Council passed an emergency ordinance requiring residents, visitors, and businesses that meet the social distance requirements to maintain a six-foot distance from other people as recommended by the state and the county, and prohibit meetings of two or more people. . The ordinance included essential workers, such as construction workers.

An emergency order issued on April 3 said the city would move forward with a maximum enforcement effort and a zero tolerance approach to social alienation.

Manhattan Beach is famous for its outdoor and beach lifestyle, and is home to the Manhattan Beach Pier and a sprawling stretch of The Strand.

Municipalities are cracking down on security breaches related to the coronavirus outbreak. Riverside County says it will now issue fines if people violate its mandate to wear face covers.