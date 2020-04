A Rowley man allegedly exposed himself and began urinating on the sidewalk outside the city's Market Basket on Friday afternoon.

Richard A. Medico, 58, is being called to court for disorderly and open and rude conduct, according to police.

Medico was reportedly standing on the sidewalk outside the supermarket around 2:30 p.m. The incident allegedly occurred while several bystanders and a Rowley Police Officer were nearby.