Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga passes away

One of the best actors in Malayalam cinema, Sasi Kalinga, passed away this morning. He was 59 years old. The veteran was known for his excellent talent and versatility. Apparently, he had been suffering from liver disease for the past few years. The actor took his last breath in a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Sasi made his debut in Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte (2009). In this regard, he starred in about 250 films. The role of the actor in Amen (2013) is one of the most memorable. Amen was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Sasi Kalinga had played the role of Chachappan and managed to win hearts with his comic moment. Sasi Kalinga is also known for his performances in Katha (2009), Pranchiyettan & the Saint (2010), Indian Rupee (2011), and Adaminte Makan Abu (2011).

The news of Sasi Kalinga's death has shocked the Malayalam film industry. May his soul rest in peace.