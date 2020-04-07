Los Angeles sees 23% drop in crime, says Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Monday that crime in the city had decreased by 23% in March compared to March 2019, as Angelenos followed the mayor's Safer at Home order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Moore said the city saw reductions in crime in almost all categories except car theft, which saw a slight increase.

"People who stay home in their neighborhoods, take care of each other and exercise social distance allow us to have a safer city," said Moore.

He even reported that family violence, which many worried could increase as families spend more time indoors, decreased by 11%, Moore said.

"We recognize that in times of stress and turmoil, family violence can increase," said Moore.

Moore said the department will contact local hotlines handling family violence this week to see if they are seeing increases in call volume after the order to stay home.

RELATED: Garcetti: Tests for COVID-19 Available to Everyone in Los Angeles County

"We want to remind each victim, each survivor of family violence, that we have a place for you, that we have a place for you, you do not have to be at home, you do not have to be isolated or isolated from someone who is committing violence against you Moore said.

Traffic incidents have also decreased, including collisions, bumps and leaks, DUI-related collisions and pedestrian collisions, Moore said, though noting that police have seen an increase in speed-related violations due to lack of traffic.

Crime reduction "is the benefit area, if you like, of this terrible virus, this terrible imposition of injury and pain in our society," Moore said.

Moore also said that only 37 nonessential businesses in the entire city of Los Angeles have been referred to the city attorney's office for prosecution.