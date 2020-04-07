Los Angeles Rams, Chargers to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks – Up News Info Los Angeles

For the first time, HBO's Hard Knocks series will feature two teams as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season at training camp. Those two teams are reportedly the two residing here in Los Angeles.

According to ESPN Adam Schefter, the series is poised to follow both the Rams and Chargers through the training field process.

"No announcements have been planned this week, as NFL and NFL Films focus on the first virtual draft in league history due to the coronavirus pandemic." But NFL Films, which produces the show with HBO, would be excited to have not one, but two volunteer teams for "Hard Knocks," and it would be, in the words of one source, "special for uncovering creativity for a series & # 39; supersized this summer. "

However, the biggest caveat in this report is whether or not there will be training camps. As Schefter points out, the league has already had to do its virtual draft and has also shuttered the team's facilities until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the training camps are not scheduled to open until the end of July, beginning of August, there are still questions about whether they will be able to proceed normally due to the pandemic.

If they are, this would be the first time in the show's history that two teams have appeared in the same season. And, as Schefter points out, it makes sense since the Rams and Chargers are set to move into the same stadium together this year, the SoFi Stadium.

For the Rams, it would be the organization's second appearance on the show after doing so in 2016. The Chargers have never appeared.