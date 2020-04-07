Los Angeles County to Award $ 500K in Small Business Grants – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County is awarding $ 500,000 in grants to small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each business that applies will be eligible for up to $ 10,000, the Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services announced Monday.

Requests will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and the window will close once 150 requests are reached.

A quarter of the money will be set aside for businesses that serve "vulnerable populations," the county said in a press release.

The application window will open on Wednesday at 8 a.m. To apply, click here.

To be eligible, companies must meet the following requirements:

Have between 2 and 50 full-time employees.

Have less than $ 2 million in gross income or annual income.

Demonstrate significant financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. Companies that have demonstrated evidence of a loss of income of at least 20% will have faced the burden of demonstrating significant financial hardship.

Be a for-profit corporation, partnership, or non-profit with a for-profit activity. Social enterprises and nonprofit (501 (c) 3) companies qualify.

They have been established at least one quarter before March 4, 2020 (on or before December 4, 2019).

Being able to produce tax returns.

The $ 2 trillion Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last month included the Check Protection Program, or $ 349 billion in small business loans, defined as those with fewer than 500 employees. The loan will be fully forgiven if the money is used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rentals, and utilities.

For information on how to apply for a COVID-19 economic damage disaster loan, click here.