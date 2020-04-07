LISTEN: Will Greenwood rugby podcast with Jason Fox | Rugby Union News





Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

In this week's podcast, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox team up with Special Forces Sgt and TV presenter Jason Fox.

Now known for his role in the hit show SAS: Who dares wins, Fox previously served in the Royal Marines and then moved to the Special Forces.

He talks through his 20-year military career with Will and Rupert, and explains how he dealt with the transition to civilian life after being medically discharged with PTSD.

Fox explains how he dealt with locks of six to nine month periods on the front line during his career and sends a message to the NHS about working under pressure.

In addition, there are his reflections on the keys to good mental health from his own experiences.