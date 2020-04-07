LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Kevin Brown | Rugby League News





Kevin Brown joins this week's podcast to share his memories of derby

It's a derby special on this week's Golden Point podcast as we examine what makes those matches between local rivals so special.

With the Super League season currently suspended, Sky Sports It will show the memorable Good Friday clash between the Wigan Warriors and St Helens since 2003, where one side of Wigan, battered by injury, defended himself 22-12 at half time to win 24-22.

That game saw Kevin Brown make his professional debut as an 18-year-old, and he joins the former Warriors teammate turned Sky Sports Rugby league expert Terry O & # 39; Connor and Marc Bazeley will remember that match.

The Salford Red Devils midfielder remembers the build-up of the game, his feelings, and the purchase of a watch by Mike & # 39; Stevo & # 39; Stephenson to score an impressive display.

Brown also tells us about his experiences on both sides of the rivalry between Widnes Vikings and Warrington Wolves, and reveals the story behind his decision to cross the gap.