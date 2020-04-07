Lin-Manuel Miranda Sends Motivating Message to New York Hospital Staff Fighting Coronavirus

WENN

The prerecorded video of gratitude from the creator of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; It is reproduced during daily live briefings by Executive Vice President Dr. Laura Forese for employees of the New York Presbyterian Hospital group.

"Hamilton"creator Lin-Manuel Miranda He delivered a surprise message of thanks to the "heroes" of the New York Hospital on Monday (April 6) by sending a prerecorded video for a virtual staff meeting.

The writer and actor, who isolates himself in the city with his wife and two children, expressed his gratitude for the work of the first to respond amid the coronavirus pandemic during the vice president's daily live briefings. executive Dr. Laura Forese for thousands of people employed through the New York-Presbyterian Hospital group.

In the clip, Miranda said, "I know that you all have families. I know that you are putting yourself in danger and never asked for this. But you are heroes and you are doing an amazing job."

"I am grateful for your service. New York City is grateful for your service."

The Big Apple has become the epicenter of the United States' COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 338,995 confirmed cases of infection nationwide and more than 9,680 deaths.

The news of Miranda's motivating message on Monday morning came hours after he met the original cast of his huge Broadway hit "Hamilton" via the video conferencing app Zoom for a virtual appearance on the actor. John Krasinskiweb series "Some good news".

The reunion included a performance of the song "Alexander Hamilton", and was arranged as part of a special surprise for a "Hamilton" superfan, nine-year-old Aubrey, who had to miss the show in person for his birthday. due to blockage of the coronavirus.