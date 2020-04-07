Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon's daughter looks so stunning in swimsuit photos that fans of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; say the rapper is now going crazy and hiring bodyguards to keep the kids away

Lil Scrappy turned to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday, as Miss Emani Richardson is officially 15 years old.

Emani's mother, Erica Dixon, from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Fame posted a beautiful message along with some awesome photos of her wearing a bikini and having fun while celebrating her big day.

Lil Scrappy said to her daughter: "Happy Queen's Day to my Firstborn, and the one who taught me how to be a father, never thought that I could love as I love you and I didn't even like children until I had you, I am grateful Because of the way you have led school basketball and life in general, the talented, beautiful and educated young queen that you are, I am honored that God bless me with you as a daughter. I am proud of the young woman that you are becoming. and the one you are becoming. You are my butterfly 🦋 more and more beautiful every minute and every hour, I am your father and I recovered you. I pray that your life has longevity, happiness and success, I will love you even after this life has finished and forever, breaking right now because I can't believe we've gotten that far and your 15, now I'm a super bodyguard hahaha Happy day mom dad loves you, and God loves you even more. Everyone help me wish my princess @official_emanii a Gday very bright ”.

A fan said Emani is so beautiful that Lil Scrappy will have to get a gun to keep children away.

A sponsor shared: “Scrap metal and baby Erica gave Chile their twin 😩. Happy growing day beautiful Unc I love you and I wish that many more make your dad spend a bag for his special day hahaha ”.

A second commenter said: “That's not Emani looking beautiful and being a big girl, Scrap is going to get a gun or a great bodyguard hahaha. She is so pretty! OmbreMan, @reallilscrappy, are you 15 now? Time flies, man … I swear yes! Happy Princess Day! "

This person stated, "15! I should have been 18, by God. Where have I been? Happy birthday though! You're already living it."

Another follower revealed, "Awwww !!! Happy and blessed birthday princess! I wish you more life and infinite blessings from above! Good job Erica, you guys did a great job! You are becoming such a beautiful, smart young lady and amazing! Enjoy your day in a big way, Emani.🎂🎂🎁🎁🥳🥳❤️❤️🎉🙏🏾🎉🎉 ”

This teenager is loved.



