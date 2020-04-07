Lil Nas X opens up when she leaves – reveals that she no longer speaks to her mother

Lil Nas X made history last year when her hit song on Tik Tok became a number one hit that defies the genre. The artist also decided to reveal that he was gay with much applause.

Nas recently took a look at his one-year whirlwind that made him go from sleeping on his sister's couch to having the number one song in the country. Since then, he has collaborated with artists such as Da Baby and the original Nas.

He recently sat down with The Guardian where he discussed his decision to reveal his sexuality.

Turns out if she didn't become a superstar overnight, she probably wouldn't have told anyone.

Honest The honest truth is that I planned to die with the secret. But that changed when I became Lil Nas X. "

He went on to say how important it is to encourage your fans to live true to themselves as long as they feel safe in doing so,

100 100% I want to represent the LGBT community. I don't want to encourage them to do something they don't want to do 100 percent. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it is super hard. Its easier for me. I am not depending on anyone. There is no one to kick me out of the house, no one to start treating me fucking. "

He revealed how going out changed the dynamics within his circle. He told his parents, but only went on to say that he no longer speaks to his mother.

‘My family knows it now. But it is not something that has been mentioned or discussed. We are silent about it. No one says, "Oh, do you have a boyfriend?" I don't want (my love life) to be something we never talked about. Because what about the children in my family? I wish it was a healthy medium between, "Who are you screwed?" And just don't say anything. "

It's great to see a young queer artist prosper while trying to set an example for those like him.



