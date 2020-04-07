Let Sophia Bush and your local mail carrier inspire your next act of kindness

We could all take notes on Sophia Bush.
This afternoon, the first One Tree Hill The actress took to Instagram to share a "bright spot on this #cuarantine Tuesday,quot; with her fans and followers.
"This is my friend JP. He has been the UPS man in my neighborhood for as long as I can remember. He is one of my favorite people to see on my doorstep or on the road when I am walking my dogs. He is full of joy And he always has a great "hello!" to offer, which never ceases to be a great smile from the residents, "Bush wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie of the two of them (don't worry, as Bush also noted in his caption. , the two "kept their distance).
The actress continued, "Last week I spent two days cooking more chicken stew, and cooking 24-hour bone broth, which I can keep track of. I froze mason jars and have been distributing it to neighbors and essential neighborhood workers like my main man here. "
Today was the day that the actress was finally able to see "JP,quot; and give him some of his homemade soup and broth.
"It is a small act of kindness, within my control in a world out of control," Bush continued. "Cooking and serving reminded me that we can run our own ships at any time. So. Anyway you can reach out to a neighbor, friend, or essential worker today, I encourage you!"
On National Doctors Day, the actress also turned to social media to honor all health professionals who work on the front line to help those affected by COVID-19.
"At a time when healthcare professionals are denied proper PPE, our government will not deploy fans, and now we have lost more Americans to COVID, 19 than 9/11? It can be easy to be swallowed up by hopelessness and impotence. But these doctors, nurses and hospital workers? "she wrote on Instagram, sharing one of her friend's stories and photos.
"They deserve our love, support and our FIGHT, as they fight. How their faces are bruised from wearing masks for too long. How they have to sleep in their garages to avoid exposing their families," he added. "My friend @thisisnatalie shared this beautiful exchange with her dad, and I wanted to share it with all of you. Let's keep hope alive."
%MINIFYHTMLf6c000e86518c085094a2afebf978e3d7%%MINIFYHTMLf6c000e86518c085094a2afebf978e3d8%