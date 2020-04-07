Let Sophia Bush and your local mail carrier inspire your next act of kindness

We could all take notes on Sophia Bush.

This afternoon, the first One Tree Hill The actress took to Instagram to share a "bright spot on this #cuarantine Tuesday,quot; with her fans and followers.

"This is my friend JP. He has been the UPS man in my neighborhood for as long as I can remember. He is one of my favorite people to see on my doorstep or on the road when I am walking my dogs. He is full of joy And he always has a great "hello!" to offer, which never ceases to be a great smile from the residents, "Bush wrote on Instagram, along with a selfie of the two of them (don't worry, as Bush also noted in his caption. , the two "kept their distance).

The actress continued, "Last week I spent two days cooking more chicken stew, and cooking 24-hour bone broth, which I can keep track of. I froze mason jars and have been distributing it to neighbors and essential neighborhood workers like my main man here. "