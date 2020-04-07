Leslie Jordan's quarantine videos are the best thing that can happen to Insta

In a sea of ​​live streams and TikTok videos, Leslie JordanInstagram is a beacon of hope.

Since the coronavirus began to spread in March, the American horror story The celebrity has kept her hundreds of thousands of followers updated on all the activities, and not activities, that she has been doing to entertain herself in Chattanooga. Almost daily, Leslie shares stories from her days on the set of shows like Bodies of evidence with George Clooney, sing, dance or just get silly.

Now, the 64-year-old man has more than 1.6 million followers on his Instagram, a feat he celebrated by wearing a cute suit and glasses, because he says, "This is how people dress when they have a million Instagram followers." .

In an interview, the star said he still doesn't really understand his new viral fame. "I'm not sure what happened. The shutdown, of course, we all had to duck and stay home, and my number started. I would just realize, oh my gosh, I have about 20,000 more." shared. "Who are these people? I had no idea. Suddenly it's becoming popular, and how is this happening?"