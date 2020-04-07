Lele Pons crashes into the glass door in a new video, people tease her

Instagram

In the video that she shares on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, the beautiful blonde is playing a Latin song just before going back and through the door.

Internet personality Lele Pons He was found on Twitter Tuesday morning, April 7. This is all due to a video she posted on the microblogging site that found her trying to do a TikTok dance routine. However, it did not go as planned.

In the video, which she also shared on Instagram, Lele was seen twerking to "Culo" by Jose De La Heras x Ghetto Flow. As she started to get more into her dance, the social media star stepped back and crashed into a vertical window behind her. The end of the video saw her friend scream, "Oh shit!" before recording Lele lying on the floor covered in glass.

The video caption read: "When you're still learning how to do these TikTok dances … (This is how 2020 goes)."

While some of them were genuinely concerned about her, not a few mocked her because they believed that she had planned the incident. "So are we pretending that he didn't do it on purpose?" One commented. "He did it on purpose, that's the only 'comedy' brand that knows he looks / acts like an idiot. I'm crazy if this cookie," said another.

Meanwhile, someone wondered, "Why did he deliberately throw himself back into a glass door? I think anything that goes viral …" to which another replied, "It's Lele Pons, we already know who he is. she". There was also a person who said, "wow … It's been 4 years since Vine died and Lele is still doing what he does best … fall …", along with a GIF of Kim Kardashian looking boring.

"Lele Pons is trying too hard to be representative of her culture," said one other person, referring to the fact that Lele claimed to be Latino. Meanwhile, another commented: "When you see Lele Pons trending and think that it will be popular again … but it is that everyone is destroying it."