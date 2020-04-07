Launch information just leaked for Apple headphones and AirPods X – BGR

Apple will reportedly launch headphones this year and exercise-focused AirPods X this year.

The over-the-ear headphones will debut at WWDC 2020 and cost $ 350, while the AirPods X will be revealed this fall and will retail for around $ 200.

Apple is allegedly in the process of phasing out Beats in favor of its own branded devices.

Despite the novel new coronavirus pandemic, 2020 is still a busy year for Apple product launches. We've already been introduced to the new iPad Pro and a cheaper MacBook Air, and if recent reports believe it, the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE, depending on who you're talking to) could debut next week. We also look forward to seeing the iPhone 12 this fall, but even more new hardware may be announced before that.

According to prolific filter leaker Jon Prosser, the same person who claims the iPhone 9 will be revealed next week, Apple is preparing to launch two new audio accessories in 2020. First there are the long-awaited earphones, codenamed B515. And it will be comparable to the Bose Headphones 700. Expect Apple to show the over-the-ear headphones for the first time at WWDC this summer and sell them for $ 350.

In addition to the top earphones, which could have been spoiled by a recent iOS 14 leak, Prosser also claims that Apple will also bring AirPods X to the market this year. Named B517, the AirPods X are designed for exercise (similar to BeatsX), they will arrive in September or October and cost around $ 200. Prosser suggests that AirPods X might be what DigiTimes he had referred to AirPods Pro Lite in previous reports.

If the AirPods X look like the BeatsX, they will make a big difference to the brand in terms of design. While the AirPods Pro are smaller than the standard AirPods, they have a similar design, while the BeatsX are connected by a cable. That said, if Apple is to "phase out Beats,quot; (more on that below), the AirPods brand will likely expand beyond the defining aspect of the wireless headphones that launched in 2016.

Prosser says the reason the company is making more of its own Apple-branded audio devices when it already owns Beats is that "the AirPods brand is more meaningful and valuable to Apple than Beats." They want to manufacture all of their headphones in-house and ship them with an Apple logo stamped on the side. Eventually, the Beats brand will be removed entirely, but it is not known how long it will be before this happens.

Prosser offered some compelling evidence with a screenshot of a 40% discount on Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats, and Powerbeats Pro that Apple employees can take advantage of until April 15:

With WWDC only two months away (or the digital event that will take place instead, anyway), it won't be long before we know if these leaks are real. Meanwhile, we have a budget for iPhone that we are waiting for.

Image Source: Apple Inc.