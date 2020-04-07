Late Honor Blackman remembered as & # 39; extraordinary talent & # 39; by bond producers

Eon Productions

Actress known as Bond girl Pussy Galore in & # 39; Goldfinger & # 39; He died of natural causes at 94, prompting tributes from Britt Ekland, William Shatner and director Edgar Wright, among others.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson lead tributes to "Goldfinger" star Honor blackman after his death on Monday April 6.

The beloved British actress, famous for playing the Bond girl, Pussy Galore, in the 1964 film, opposite Sean Connery Like 007, he died of natural causes at the age of 94, and franchise producers Broccoli and Wilson were quick to offer their views on the sad news.

A statement posted on James Bond's official Twitter page read: "Today we mark the passing of a movie icon, Honor Blackman, who will forever be remembered as Pussy Galore at Goldfinger. He was an extraordinary talent and a beloved member of the Bond family. Our thoughts are with his family right now. "

Meanwhile, her friend, the Swedish actress Britt Ekland, who appeared in the 1974 Bond movie "The Man with the Golden Gun," paid tribute to Blackman on his social media page and wrote, "As Pussy Galore, you were one of the first Bond Girls and as Mary Goodnight, I'm proud to follow in your footsteps, we did some fun things together over the years! Rip Honor Blackman. "

Britt Ekland remembered Honor Blackman.

Other tributes also came from "Star Trek"icon William ShatnerBritish comedian David Walliamsand director Edgar Wright, who called Blackman "the best Bond girl," while his co-star "The Upper Hand." Joe McGann He shared a photo of the cast of the '90s sitcom online and added his memories of working alongside the on-screen legend.

Joe McGann paid tribute to Honor Blackman.

"I just heard the sad news that dear Honor is dead," he posted. "What a woman she was fiercely bright, remarkably fun and a wonderful actress on screen and on stage. I loved working with her every day and loved and respected her with all my heart."