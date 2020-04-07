Lady Gaga reveals how she and her friends have been working to help curb the spread of COVID-19

Yesterday, Lady Gaga returned to Tonight's show with Jimmy Fallon to share how she and her man were dealing with the nation's quarantine measures as the world deals with COVID-19. Billboard reported that Gaga just celebrated her 34th birthday too.

Gaga stated that she and five other people have been hanging out at her office for the past few weeks. The pop star told Jimmy that they had stayed in his office in case they decided they had to work on something.

Gaga fans know this isn't the only way she's been working to flatten the curve. Earlier this week it was revealed that the singer-songwriter helped organize a Global Citizen / WHO event called One World: Together at Home, which helped raise $ 35 million for COVID-19 relief.

While things may look bleak right now for the rest of the world. Gaga shared that she and her friends have been trying to maintain a positive attitude towards everything. The star stated that she and her friends look at each other daily and say: "I love you, I mean it!"

The singer-songwriter added that she is fully aware of all the ways that people, especially healthcare workers, are making great sacrifices to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. According to Gaga, she has been reading many articles about all the people who put her safety at risk and has nothing but gratitude.

In addition, the "Poker Star,quot; shared how she had just celebrated her 34th birthday while in quarantine. The star claimed she had a cake and a very intimate family dinner.

Gaga, who has clearly been aware of all this, stated that "birthdays are birthdays,quot;, they happen every year and it is not a big deal. However, global pandemics do not occur as frequently.

Not all celebrities have been on the money when it comes to understanding the general sentiment of the public. Earlier this year, Gal Gadot and a few other celebrities were criticized online for singing a version of John Lennon's "Imagine,quot; as a way to cheer people up.

Fans called him "deaf in tone,quot; and also mocked much of the song's lyrics like "Imagine no possessions," at a time when people are out of a job and that vision is not hard to imagine.



