Lady GaGa explains why she abruptly ended her video chat with Jimmy Fallon

WENN

The success maker of & # 39; Poker Face & # 39; had the most awkward phone call with the TV presenter during a recent episode of & # 39; The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39; when she asked Jimmy to delay her interview.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga very sorry for hanging awkwardly Jimmy Fallon during a live video chat. Days after making headlines for abruptly ending a video call with the host of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"The" Stupid Love "singer returned to the show and offered an explanation for her questionable act.

During the Monday April 6 episode of "The Tonight Show: Home Edition," the 34-year-old singer-songwriter claimed she was not "calm" yet. She said, "I'm so sorry … I really appreciate that you were so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers and everyone at home watching. I just wish everyone the best."

Hearing her apology, Fallon kindly replied, "We love them all, too, and it turned out to be a bit of fun for us and got a lot of people talking and a lot of people excited about what we're about to discuss tonight."

During the chat, hit maker "Poker Face" also spoke about his belief in the "currency of goodness" and the "financial currency" during the coronavirus crisis. Noting that both were of equal importance, he said, "I think there are a lot of people who are at home right now and wondering how they can help, and they feel like they can't, and they don't know how to do it. And one of the ways that you can be nice. "

Calling COVID-19 a "catastrophe," the "Bad Romance" singer emphasized that "kindness is the most important thing." She added: "We must be compassionate towards each other … While you are kind and make sure you know what you have and what you don't, [it is important] that you take those moments to be grateful."

Regarding his "very big" news delayed, GaGa shared that he would launch a television special called "One World: Together At Home" in association with Global Citizen. Fallon himself would host the big event along with other late-night television presenters, Stephen Colbert Y Jimmy Kimmel.

"I mean, come on, the three of them agreed to join forces for a good cause. I'm so happy [that] NBC, CBS and ABC all work together," said the Oscar-winning singer. "We will have artists. We will have many different people, we will have athletes. We will also have Sesame Street. We will have incredible hosts and actors and the truth is that I will also do many other things that will be different and exciting, and this is what I really want to do with it. Program ".

<br />

GaGa did the shorter "Tonight Show" interview on April 1. The hit-maker of "Born This Way" seemed to be distracted and busy talking to his assistants when Fallon called her and asked her to share an "announcement you're going to say tonight." on our show. "At her request, she replied," I can't Jimmy. I can not talk now. I am sorry. It's a very, very strange moment. "

Still, Fallon tried to persuade GaGa by reminding him that "there is something very big that you are working on that will help people right now." The "Shallow" singer, however, insisted that "I can't tell you everything right now because I'm still working out the details and I have a lot of phone calls to make," baffling the television presenter.