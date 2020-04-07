Kylie and Kris Jenner recreate the infamous Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick fight on TikTok

Instagram

In addition to Kylie and Kourtney, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson recreate the same scene in the popular app as Cara plays the self-proclaimed Lord while Ashley confronts Kourtney.

The audio clip of Kourtney Kardashian Y Scott Disickiconic fight in "keeping up with the Kardashians"It went viral on TikTok. As expected, sister Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner They didn't want to miss the hype when they jumped on the app to join others in posing as the hilarious fight.

In the Monday, April 6 video on Kylie's TikTok account, Kris could be seen playing Scott while the founder of Kylie Lip Kit played her daring older sister Kourtney. "So, are we okay? Like, do we agree?" Kris articulated Scott's words.

The camera then turned to Kylie, who said like Kourtney: "ABCDEFG I have to go." Adding a dramatic effect, the mother of one slipped on a pair of pearl sunglasses.

Kris & Scott replied, "What the heck does ABCDEFG stand for?" Kylie's Kourtney shyly replied, "It's just a phrase I like to use … It means the conversation is over."

Kourtney's line is truly iconic, and it seems that there will be no more iconic lines from Kardashian's older sister since she decided to take a break from "Keeping up with the Kardashians". "I think now, when I have something that I find interesting to film, or feel excited to do, I do. For now, I'm going to take control of my schedule again. I just want to feel satisfied." and happy. Life is too short, "he said.

This came after the headline physical fight between Kourtney and Kim. In the last episode of E! show, Kim could be seen coming to Kourtney just to get slapped. The SKIMS founder attacked her from behind and the fight continued, much to Khloe Kardashian Y Kendall JennerIt is shock. The two finally broke up, with Kourtney crying. Khloe approached her and criticized her for acting so violently, which angered Kourtney because she felt that Khloe was on Kim's side.