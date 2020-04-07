Kylie and Kris Jenner recreate the iconic KUWTK scene on TikTok

Kylie Jenner Y Kris Jenner take TikTok?
On Tuesday, the famous mother-daughter duo made their TikTok debut with a series of fun-filled and even long-treated videos. keeping up with the Kardashians fans of a nostalgic surprise.
Going back to the first seasons, Kylie and Kris recreated an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian Y Scott Disick, where the founder of POOSH introduced the phrase "ABCDEFG,quot; to the world.
Taking on the role of Scott, Kris started things off and spoke to the audio of the scene: "So, are we okay? Do we agree?" Following her lead, Kylie, who played her older sister, replied, "ABCDEFG." Putting on the ornate oversized sunglasses, she continued, "I have to go."
Confused, Kris said, "What the hell does‘ ABCDEFG & # 39; mean? "Kylie replied," It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over. " In addition to the drama of the scene, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics took a drink from Don Julio when the video ended.
For their next video, the couple recruited Corey's bet and Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster to help them make an epic TikTok "Pew Pew Pew,quot;.
Taking place in Kylie's plush closet, Kris, Kylie, who was holding the adorable 2-year-old, and Corey took turns walking in front of the cameras like the viral one. Tia hammy song played Y, everyone who liked the track's special TikTok filter, which enlarges the person's head into focus.
Kylie and Kris are not the only members of the Kardashian family who are on TikTok. In January, Kourtney and Scott's 10-year-old son Mason Disick He made an account and has been cementing his status as a TikTok star with videos showing his famous family.
Like Mason northwest He has also boarded the TikTok train. Borrow from your mother Kim KardashianAccording to the account, the 7-year-old girl loves to show off her creative side with fun dance videos and skits with her famous mother.
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
