Kylie and Kris Jenner recreate the iconic KUWTK scene on TikTok

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner take TikTok

On Tuesday, the famous mother-daughter duo made their TikTok debut with a series of fun-filled and even long-treated videos. keeping up with the Kardashians fans of a nostalgic surprise.

Going back to the first seasons, Kylie and Kris recreated an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian Y Scott Disick, where the founder of POOSH introduced the phrase "ABCDEFG,quot; to the world.

Taking on the role of Scott, Kris started things off and spoke to the audio of the scene: "So, are we okay? Do we agree?" Following her lead, Kylie, who played her older sister, replied, "ABCDEFG." Putting on the ornate oversized sunglasses, she continued, "I have to go."

Confused, Kris said, "What the hell does‘ ABCDEFG & # 39; mean? "Kylie replied," It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over. " In addition to the drama of the scene, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics took a drink from Don Julio when the video ended.