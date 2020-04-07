KUWK: Blac Chyna posts about wanting to fight Khloe Kardashian and fans are confused!

It's no secret that Blac Chyna is having a lot of drama with her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, and his big TV family. However, it seems that in the midst of her already explosive battle for public custody with Kardashian's only son, she started more drama with someone else in the clan: Khloe Kardashian!

Chyna turned to social media to share an ambiguous message on her IG account and fans began to assume it was Khloe!

KUWK fans know that in the most recent episodes, Khloe and her sister Kourtney have been fighting, so does Chyna want to be part of her drama?

While watching the latest episode a couple of days ago, Khloe was live tweeting her reactions and opinions on the go.

One of his tweets said: "I would demolish Kourt to ** hahaha don't play,quot;. I'm 5'10. She is 5 feet on a good day. #KUWTK. "

Well, it seems like Chyna is sure she can carry her despite her height since she posted on IG Stories: "What about 5 & # 39; 2? (Thinking emoji) apparently addressing Khloe!

It makes perfect sense that Chyna was actually trying to tease Khloe and provoke her into a fight.

Fans reacted quickly, writing things like, "Doesn't anyone notice that Blac Chyna asked Khloe for a fight?" For what exactly? ’/‘ Khloe said she's going to demolish Kourtney because she has 5 & # 39; 10 ’/‘ Kourtney just 5 feet away and this bitch blac chyna is gone and says what about 5’2.

While it seems that some were confused as to why Chyna was trying to fight Khloe, it is clear that she is not a big fan of the Kardashians in general after all that happened between her and Rob.

In fact, her flesh continues as she and Rob are caught in a custody war for their daughter, Dream.



