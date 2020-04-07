Kristin Cavallari returns home after being in the Bahamas for 3 weeks

Kristin Cavallari he feels "very happy,quot; to be home.
the Very cavallari Star turned to Instagram Stories to share that she and her family had returned to Nashville after spending the past three weeks in the Bahamas.
"We got home," he said in a short video clip, uploaded on Tuesday afternoon. "Very happy about that."
Adding a caption that read: "We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas, so we jumped everywhere."
It seems that she and her family do not plan to make more trips with the current one. Coronavirus pandemic. Also, it looks like they are going to practice social distancing on your property during this time.
As some fans know, the reality show personality went to the Bahamas with her husband, Jay Cutlerand her three childrenCamden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)
Also, Kristin's best friend, hair colorist and E! Co-star also spent time in the Bahamas with them.
Justin Anderson and her fiance Austin "Scoot,quot; RhodesThey were often seen with the family during their beach walks, training sessions, and more.
"Three weeks of isolation, man. This island family has discovered our rhythm," Anderson captioned an Instagram post six days ago, along with a selfie with him and Kristin. "Fitness is a priority, so we alternate the duty of the children to sweat every morning, the duty of the lifeguard alternates throughout the day, but it is mainly scoot, the great jay makes most of the night roasting, Kristin and I do a lot of "business women,quot; things on our phones throughout the day to keep our businesses going. "
He continued, "I hope you are finding a way to make the most of this time, whether it be spending time with your loved ones, working on your inner / outer being, or simply allowing yourself to be a bum on the couch and take a break from life. We can do this ".
Closing his caption, the famous hair colorist reminded others to be kind and positive during this time.
He wrote, "(Also, side note bc, I like to keep negativity to a minimum here: this is where we are isolated, let's not compare your situation or say something bad and critical, just be positive because I really believe that being positive is what we all need right now). "
During the Very cavallari Holiday of the stars, the government of the Bahamas issued a lockdown ordinance, after COVID-19 cases were reported.
"What happens when you've been quarantined for a week …?" Kristin captioned one of her posts during the new orders.
Seven days later, Justin wrote, "I mean, let's be realistic for a second step. Fourteen days without spending time with anyone else is insane, but we've done it. And I still love every single one of them. It's a pretty solid family that quarantines together, stay together … "
As of yesterday, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas announced that there would be a stricter blockade. Additionally, Nashville currently has an order to stay home.
