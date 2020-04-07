Kristin Cavallari returns home after being in the Bahamas for 3 weeks

Kristin Cavallari he feels "very happy,quot; to be home.

the Very cavallari Star turned to Instagram Stories to share that she and her family had returned to Nashville after spending the past three weeks in the Bahamas.

"We got home," he said in a short video clip, uploaded on Tuesday afternoon. "Very happy about that."

Adding a caption that read: "We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas, so we jumped everywhere."

It seems that she and her family do not plan to make more trips with the current one. Coronavirus pandemic. Also, it looks like they are going to practice social distancing on your property during this time.

As some fans know, the reality show personality went to the Bahamas with her husband, Jay Cutlerand her three childrenCamden Jack Cutler (7) Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4)

Also, Kristin's best friend, hair colorist and E! Co-star also spent time in the Bahamas with them.