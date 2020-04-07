Kristian Fulton wants to continue the LSU tradition by being the "best spot,quot; in the 2020 NFL Draft

Kristian Fulton says what any other player in his position would say before the 2020 NFL Draft.

"I definitely feel like I'm the best corner out there," Fulton told Sporting News after training at the IMG Academy.

Fulton, a 6-foot, 197-pound cornerback from LSU, is the third highest-ranked cornerback in SN's Top 100 Big Board, behind only Jeff Okudah of Ohio State and CJ Henderson of Florida. All three cornerbacks come from the NFL Draft factories, and Fulton's confidence comes from the lessons learned at LSU.

The Tigers have produced three first-round picks since 2011, an A-list from Patrick Peterson, Morris Claiborne and Tre & # 39; Davious White. Donte Jackson and Greedy Williams were second-round picks in the last two draft, respectively. That's the network Fulton trusts will help you succeed at the next level.

"I feel like I have a lot of resources to reach out to help me at the next level," said Fulton. "In addition to my skill set, it's having a special IQ for the game."

"This is how we like it at LSU," he said. "I feel like we have the best guys. We feel like we can remove the No. 1 receivers. We get used to that early and often here."

Fulton learned that in his first practices at LSU, in 2016, when he aligned with Travin Dural. As Fulton says, it was a & # 39; Oh, my & # 39; moment & # 39 ;. Fulton, however, learned his greatest lessons from a 19-month suspension stemming from a rigged drug test. He used that time to study and to become a more mature player.

"I would say that just learning at this level is not an athletic skill that will help you get through it all the time," said Fulton. "I was watching more movies. Being able to study receivers and learn what they are going to give you. It was about becoming a more mature player on and off the field."

Fulton played in seven games in 2018 before season-ending foot surgery. He finally emerged last season after growing up in battles with Biletnikoff Prize winner Ja & # 39; Marr Chase in practice. Who won those one on one every week?

"He'll tell you because he always kept count during the season, but I think I finished one or two with him," said Fulton.

Fulton finished with 38 tackles and an interception against All-American freshman Derek Stingley Jr. for the Tigers, who won their first national college football playoff championships in 2019 and their first title since 2007. Fulton ran 4.46 40 yards in the NFL Scouting Combine. He had two interceptions in his career and wants to "change that narrative in the league."

Fulton is projected as a first or second round pick, but he still maintains the confidence of a top cornerback.

"I feel like it was the same way when Tre & # 39; Davious came out. I see him and me as a situation similar to that of the senior season having some kind of hype but still being pushed behind others."

For Fulton, it's about living up to the standard set by the other LSU cornerbacks in the NFL now.

"I want to keep that tradition," he said. "To follow that tradition and hopefully get on the board in the first round and do all the things those guys did. That's the goal."