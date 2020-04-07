Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Kylie Jenner team up for hilarious TikTok performance

Roommates, as we continue to block coronavirus, many of us (including celebrities) are going to TikTok to pass the time and offer some much-needed escapism and entertainment. Kris Jenner along with boyfriend Corey Gamble and younger daughter Kylie Jenner, recently teamed up for a TikTok performance that is absolutely hilarious.

In Calabasas, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is having a lot of fun with social media these days to overcome the coronavirus depression. However, Kris Jenner may be having more fun as she's been bringing the fun in since her TikTok debut.

In a new video, Kris, Corey and Kylie (with an appearance by their daughter Stormi) reunited for a presentation of "Hold Up, Wait A Minute, It's A Choppa,quot;. Kris begins the video, followed by Corey and Kylie closes the short clip.

In other family news, Kim Kardashian recently announced that she and Kris will launch their first joint collection of fragrances to celebrate Mother's Day and the powers of Kris as the most powerful "mom,quot; in the business.

Released April 15th and priced at $ 40, the fragrance is described as "timeless white and woody floral scent,quot;. Kris explained that she joined her daughter and said, "Creating a fragrance together with Kim in time for Mother's Day was magical! We've talked about doing this for years, so seeing how our shared vision comes to life has been amazing ".

She continued, adding: “Kim and I have similar tastes, which makes working together a dream; We both wanted a timeless, classic scent that's beautiful and invigorating for anyone who wears it and I think this fragrance perfectly embodies that. "

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!