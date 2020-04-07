Home Entertainment Kodak Black responds to NBA Youngboy through a call from prison!

Kodak Black responds to NBA Youngboy through a call from prison!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The fight between Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy continues, but Kodak spoke on the matter from prison through a phone call.

It's unclear who Kodak was talking to, but he had this to say about his enmity with YoungBoy.

"I'll keep posting homie. I'll keep influencing chasing an * gga, in your voice n * gga. And I'll make you do something boy, stop playing games with me boy, really. Talk about sucking ad * ck, talking about sucking ad * ck playing with a real one like that you don't play with any man like that. Speaking of sucking ad * ck, friend. "

