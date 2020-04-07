Kodak Black responds to NBA Youngboy through a call from prison!

The fight between Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy continues, but Kodak spoke on the matter from prison through a phone call.

It's unclear who Kodak was talking to, but he had this to say about his enmity with YoungBoy.

"I'll keep posting homie. I'll keep influencing chasing an * gga, in your voice n * gga. And I'll make you do something boy, stop playing games with me boy, really. Talk about sucking ad * ck, talking about sucking ad * ck playing with a real one like that you don't play with any man like that. Speaking of sucking ad * ck, friend. "

He is referring to YoungBoy's complaint, where he flipped over because Kodak accused him of cooperating against his girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather. YoungBoy said during the speech that Kodak "must be sucking d * ck,quot;.

We believe Kodak should be careful about getting involved in any issues while in prison because the feds do check blogs.

Check out the audio below.