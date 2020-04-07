Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann supports United States President Donald Trump and criticizes his thugs

Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann sparked waves of hatred for her after she showed her support for the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Look at the message you just shared on your social media account.

‘This is not political. I don't care how you feel / feel about Trump as a politician, but he is a PERSON. "Running,quot; the country. He has feelings like all of us. Do you think someone wants to do their best when they are constantly looked down on / intimidated by everything they do / say? "Brielle wrote on Twitter.

She went on and said: ‘That is not a representation of my political views. I simply say: Obama, win, whoever! I didn't deserve / didn't deserve constant hatred. The number of people who defend bullying is ridiculous! "

Someone jumped on the comments and said: ‘People drew cartoons depicting the Obama lynching. If being critical of your "person,quot; does a terrible job, you should never have run for the job. "

Another commenter posted this message: ‘It was the smartest thing I heard you say. He is the President of the United States and deserves our respect. "

Someone else said: ‘It is bullying and it is really sad. He is our president, the people cannot separate the two! I think he is a great person, no, not really. I think he is a great speaker? No, not really. But he is our president, so we must respect that. Thanks sister for pointing this out! Smiley face with smiling eyes red heart & # 39; & # 39;

Another follower said: Chica Girl, he is the biggest bully! I challenge you to find a period of a week in which you have not called someone a derogatory name. If you can serve it, you should be able to take it. He doesn't care about anyone's feelings! "

Of course, there were many enemies who criticized Brielle for her support.

Brielle's mother, Kim, was recently in the spotlight when Cynthia Bailey shared her opinion on Kim's return to RHOA.



