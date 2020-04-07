Kim Kardashian fans drag Jax Taylor for casting shadow in his quarantine update

%MINIFYHTMLd7a403606a95124fe8f17f402a932d9075%

His comments attract the attention of other users who quickly jump to the defense of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; as they list the things Kim has done to alleviate the coronavirus.

Kim Kardashian has an internet army to defend it from the haters, and "Vanderpump Rules"star Jax Taylor learn that first hand. Jax was recently attacked by Kim's online devotees after he gave the cosmetics tycoon an interview for "The view"

"TOMORROW: @KimKardashian West joins us from Los Angeles to discuss how his family manages while distancing himself socially," the show's official Twitter account tweeted, to which Jax grimly replied, "Why? To whom? he cares. What about the rest of the world? This is silly. "

The comments attracted the attention of other users who quickly jumped to "keeping up with the Kardashians"star defense". Look at the program (the View) before giving your opinion. Kim is donating a million and is also helping people incarcerated for minor crimes. He's actually using his celebrity to help, "growled a follower.

In the interview, Kim discussed ways to use his SKIMS girdles and KKW fragrance companies to make "medical grade masks" and disinfectant "that would be useful in hospitals." Kim also donated $ 1 million to "families affected by COVID-19" through his SKIMS brand.

Another fan criticized Jax: "Actually, if you bothered to listen to her, she is using her foam factories to do medical PPE like Kanye is in her Yeezy factories !! What are you doing @mrjaxtaylor or any of you ????? " Meanwhile, someone added, "I do care! I love reality shows and I watch their show and yours. Just as I see what you're doing on Instagram, WWHL, etc. I'll see Kim in what she posts to the world." further."

Jax has yet to respond to the attack, but it may be because he is too concerned with his pregnant wife. Brittany Cartwright. "Obviously with all this virus … I see a lot of 'Walking Dead' and a lot of these television shows, and I see these women getting pregnant and these pandemic television shows. I'm so scared," Jax admitted to the presenter Andy Cohen in the March 31 episode of "Watch what happens live: At home".

He went on to say, "If she gets pregnant, how about we have to go to a hospital and we can't? I think it's the worst. I'm so scared of the way the world is now to go to the hospital." hospital."