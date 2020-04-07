Kim Kardashian Faces Violent Reaction For KKW's New Fragrance With Kris Jenner And Only Donatin 20 Percent Aid To Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian is under fire after promoting her new perfume which will go on sale on April 15, 2020. The new perfume is part of her KKW fragrance line and is a collaboration with her mother Kris Jenner. KKW x KRIS perfume is being sold for Mother's Day and the bottle features a mother and an adult woman in the bottle. Described as an "elegant white floral fragrance with notes of freesia, tuberose and cashmere woods, Kris and Kim are awakening interest in the new scent. It seemed that Kim thought donating 20 percent of the proceeds from her new fragrance line would be a good way to promote perfume, but instead, she seems to have failed. Now people are asking Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner why they are not just donating money from their millions to the cause.

Kim has 164 million followers on Instagram, but many do not respond favorably to the launch of a perfume for Mother's Day at this time. The coronavirus pandemic has left the nation out of work and people have been advised to withdraw socially, even from their loved ones. Experts believe the height of the pandemic, at which approximately 3,000 people could die each day, would occur the moment the new Kim Kardashian KKW x KRIS perfume is released.

Experts say they believe April 16, 2020 may be the deadliest day for the United States in terms of deaths from Coronavirus, and Kim launches her new perfume for sale on April 15, 2020.

Kim shared the following post with her Instagram followers.

A follower left the following comment.

"No offense, but aren't you like the billionaires? Maybe you could donate 100% of this fragrance to Covid. Just a thought."

Another user shared his views.

"I don't think this is the right time to boost product sales, even if you offer a% to charity. As a brand / influencer, use your platform to give freely and help during this time. Many are suffering / dying in poorer states. of the world. If you want to do something good, do it PRACTICAL. Give our masks, hand sanitizers, food, etc. "

What do you think about Kim Kardashian's collaboration with her mother Kris Jenner? Do you think it is appropriate to sell perfume now?



