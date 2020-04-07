Khloe Kardashian says she can never go out again: Look!

Single and no ready to mix.
In this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner daughter grills Khloe Kardashian about his love life. Like E! readers surely know, the Revenge Corps the host has been single since he separated from his daughter's father, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019.
"Are you dating anyone?" the famous mom asks.
"No, I don't even think about it," replies the American magnate.
In fact, as Khloe points out, she hasn't even had a date since the split. This news surprises matriarch Kardashian-Jenner, who whispers "Stop!" at Khloe's confession.
"I have friends who say: 'I want to connect with someone'. I just don't care." True thompsonMom adds. "I'm focused on myself and True and that's what I do."
Despite the fact that Kris seems discouraged by this update, Khloe states that "she will never go out again."
"Khloe has definitely had a difficult year and the fact that she says she doesn't want to go out again is a bit sad for me," Kris notes in a confessional. "Because I want her to live her best life and I hope she has another baby one day."
In addition, Kris argues that it is good to expose yourself to "discover what you want and what should be." Although Khloe makes it clear that she currently has no interest in romance or having another baby, her mother encourages her to freeze her eggs.
"If I want, I'll do it someday, I just don't care," says the mother of one.
"You need frozen eggs," Kris shares once again.
This pressure from Kris only irritates Khloe, who feels she is fine on her own.
"It just seems so strange to me that people find it so negative when someone wants to be single. Trust me, if I wanted to go out, I would go out," Khloe reflects. KUWTK camera. "I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing. And I think that should be really enriching and should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon … I'm actually really fantastic."
