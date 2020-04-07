Khloe Kardashian says she can never go out again: Look!

Single and no ready to mix.

In this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner daughter grills Khloe Kardashian about his love life. Like E! readers surely know, the Revenge Corps the host has been single since he separated from his daughter's father, Tristan Thompson, in February 2019.

"Are you dating anyone?" the famous mom asks.

"No, I don't even think about it," replies the American magnate.

In fact, as Khloe points out, she hasn't even had a date since the split. This news surprises matriarch Kardashian-Jenner, who whispers "Stop!" at Khloe's confession.

"I have friends who say: 'I want to connect with someone'. I just don't care." True thompsonMom adds. "I'm focused on myself and True and that's what I do."

Despite the fact that Kris seems discouraged by this update, Khloe states that "she will never go out again."

"Khloe has definitely had a difficult year and the fact that she says she doesn't want to go out again is a bit sad for me," Kris notes in a confessional. "Because I want her to live her best life and I hope she has another baby one day."