Khloe Kardashian says she can never "date again,quot; as Kris urges her to freeze her eggs

Khloe Kardashian apparently does not think she will be dating again soon, after her separation from NBA player Tristan Thompson, who was caught cheating on her not once but twice. In a new episode of keeping up with the KardashiansKhloe tells her mother that she is putting her love life on hold.

When Jenner asks her daughter if she's considering a relationship, the 35-year-old reality star says, "He's not even thinking about it." In addition to that, Khloe claims she hasn't had a date since she and Tristan separated.

Sister Kardashian revealed that she has many friends who are actively trying to connect her to someone, however, she is not even remotely interested in dating right now. She is more focused on raising her son, True, whom she had with the basketball player.

Kardashian's sister went on to say that she could never go out again, prompting a surprise reaction from the 64-year-old business magnate. Surprised, Kris asked, "Do you want another baby?" and Khloe says: not right now.

Jenner continued to urge her daughter to freeze her eggs to make sure she has a chance for reproductive success later in the future. The reality star adds that if it was something he was thinking about, he would do it, but it's not currently on his mind.

In a confessional video, Kris recalls Khloe's difficult year in terms of relationships. As previously reported, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe a second time after she was initially arrested while pregnant with her first child.

And just a few months later, he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods at a party again. In her own confessional, Khloe addressed the idea that it is bad or a sign of inner confusion if a woman chooses only one life.

Ad

Kardashian stated that she was dedicated to raising her son and also to "self-healing,quot;. The reality star went on to say that everything in her life was "fucking fantastic," and she believes everyone should go their way.



Post views:

0 0