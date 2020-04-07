Kevin Garnett rebukes Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: "I will not forgive Glen … I don't do business with snakes,quot; – Up News Info

Kevin Garnett, a former Minnesota Timberwolves star, has been selected for the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, along with Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant.

His number 5 jersey is expected to be retired by the Boston Celtics in the upcoming NBA season, however, there are no current plans for it to hang on the beams of the Target Center any time soon.

Garnett, a former fifth pick in the NBA draft since high school, is Minnesota's absolute leader in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and minutes. He led the team to the playoffs eight times during his tenure in Minneapolis. The team has struggled to succeed in the postseason without him.

In total, Garnett played 21 NBA seasons, including 14 in Minnesota, and ended his career with averages of approximately 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

He also played for the Brooklyn Nets, and won a championship with the Boston Celtics, but in 2015 he returned to Minnesota to end his playing career before retiring.

When former team president Flip Saunders brought Garnett back to Minnesota in an exchange in 2015, the two discussed that KG would eventually become a minority owner.

Then Saunders died suddenly after a battle with lymphoma and the Wolves were forced to move on with new leadership. They decided to hire Tom Thibodeau as coach and president and Scott Layden as general manager. Garnett feels the promises were broken and he left the organization after a tense purchase negotiation with owner Glen Taylor.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor recently released the following statement in response to Garnett's induction into the hall of fame:

This is an honor, so well deserved. We congratulate Kevin on being selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. From the day we recruited him in 1995, we knew there was something special about him that Minnesota had never experienced before. I have seen Kevin grow on and off the court and will always be grateful for his contributions to the Timberwolves organization. Our fans wanted it in a way that only a few players experience and will always have a place at Target Center. Being chosen in your first year of eligibility validates the impact it had on basketball in Minnesota, the NBA, and around the world. We are very happy that you receive this recognition.

In an interview with The Athletic, Garnett was asked about Taylor and that the Timberwolves could remove his jersey: