Kevin Garnett rebukes Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor: "I will not forgive Glen … I don't do business with snakes,quot; – Up News Info

His number 5 jersey is expected to be retired by the Boston Celtics in the upcoming NBA season, however, there are no current plans for it to hang on the beams of the Target Center any time soon.
Garnett, a former fifth pick in the NBA draft since high school, is Minnesota's absolute leader in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and minutes. He led the team to the playoffs eight times during his tenure in Minneapolis. The team has struggled to succeed in the postseason without him.
In total, Garnett played 21 NBA seasons, including 14 in Minnesota, and ended his career with averages of approximately 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists per game.
He also played for the Brooklyn Nets, and won a championship with the Boston Celtics, but in 2015 he returned to Minnesota to end his playing career before retiring.
When former team president Flip Saunders brought Garnett back to Minnesota in an exchange in 2015, the two discussed that KG would eventually become a minority owner.
Then Saunders died suddenly after a battle with lymphoma and the Wolves were forced to move on with new leadership. They decided to hire Tom Thibodeau as coach and president and Scott Layden as general manager. Garnett feels the promises were broken and he left the organization after a tense purchase negotiation with owner Glen Taylor.
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor recently released the following statement in response to Garnett's induction into the hall of fame:
This is an honor, so well deserved. We congratulate Kevin on being selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. From the day we recruited him in 1995, we knew there was something special about him that Minnesota had never experienced before. I have seen Kevin grow on and off the court and will always be grateful for his contributions to the Timberwolves organization. Our fans wanted it in a way that only a few players experience and will always have a place at Target Center. Being chosen in your first year of eligibility validates the impact it had on basketball in Minnesota, the NBA, and around the world. We are very happy that you receive this recognition.
In an interview with The Athletic, Garnett was asked about Taylor and that the Timberwolves could remove his jersey:
Glen knows where I am, I'm not entertaining him. First of all, it is not genuine. Two, it's getting pressure from a lot of fans and, I guess, from the community there. Glen and I understood before Flip died, and when Flip died, that understanding went with Flip. For this, I will not forgive Glen. I won't forgive him for that. I thought he was a direct person, a direct businessman, and when Flip died, it was all with him.
There is no reason to complain. Just keep going. My years in Minnesota and in that community, I value. At this point, I don't want any deal with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything to do with it. I love my Timberwolves, I will always love my boys, I will always love the people who get in there. I will always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don't do business with snakes. I don't do business with the snake (expletive). I try not to do business with snakes openly or people who are like snakes.