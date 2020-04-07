Kenya Moore Introduces Her Aunt To The Fans And Releases Gorgeous Photos Including Brooklyn Daly

Kenya Moore introduced her aunt to fans and followers and publicly declared her powerful love for women. She also posted several amazing photos that also include her baby, Brooklyn Daly. Check out their post below.

"Thank you for giving me a blood aunt but a little sister in every way imaginable," Kenya started her message.

She went on and said "It is amazing how God works!" One, he was only three days old. I was the only baby in the house and nine months later my grandmother who raised me had my aunt Lisa. And at 3 days old, he flew in from Detroit to help me take care of Brooklyn. It will not ?! & # 39;

‘I trust her with my life and she is so in love with Brooklyn! Shout out to all the sisters who are your loves and riders forever! (Lisa is not on IG) #kenyamoore #RHOA @bravotv #stayhomewithbravo #family #reallove #rideordie #miraclebaby ", Kenya concluded her sweet IG post.

Someone asked: ‘Is this the same aunt who used to have short blond hair? I'm confused. The aunt who had the short blonde hair that used to be on the show (her daughter is a chef) and Brooklyn look the same. "

A commenter said: Ella She looks so genuinely nice! We don't know her, but she seems like a good person. The family is always the best "

Someone else posted this: ‘She is such a beautiful person inside and out. I only met her once, but I loved her atmosphere ❤️ ’

Another follower said that ‘Brooklyn has a smile that came from above. God knew when and exactly what you needed and gave you one of his angels to help you on this journey. "

A fan told Kenya that I loved your conversation with your aunt yesterday. You said you had the same values. That's very important when deciding to allow people to be a big part of our children's lives … even if they are family members. "

Many followers commented on the incredible relationship that Kenya and her aunt have.



