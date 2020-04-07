Kelly Smith: WSL is now the best in the world, so female footballers no longer need US scholarships. USA | Football news

"If your dreams and ambitions are to play for England, play in the WSL because it is a fantastic league. Everything is there for you now,quot;





Kelly Smith spent half of her career at Arsenal and the other half in the USA. USA

Lioness legend Kelly Smith feels that female footballers in England no longer need American football scholarships to succeed in professional play, as the Women's Super League (WSL) is the best in the world.

The WSL has grown significantly in recent years with new investments and sponsors, as well as increased media coverage, resulting in bigger names for the league, more crowds, and better facilities for players.

Smith, who scored 46 times for England in 117 appearances between 1995 and 2014, began her career in England with Arsenal before moving to the United States to pursue her career in women's football, signing for Seton Hall Pirates in 1997.

He spent a combined 11 years playing in the US. USA, also playing for the Philadelphia Charge, New Jersey Wildcats and Boston Breakers, and a combined total of 10 years playing for Arsenal after two returns to London.

"Now, when the young people come to me and say: & # 39; Should I go to the United States with a soccer scholarship? & # 39; I say you don't need to do it now, "said Smith Game changers podcast

"If you want to be a professional in this country, this is probably the best league in the world right now. So you don't need to go to the United States like I did."

"You can stay here and if your dreams and ambitions are to play for England, play in the WSL because it is a fantastic league, very competitive and everything is there for you now."

With an accelerated public interest in the women's game, which is also shown in England's growing match-streaming numbers, Smith, who retired in 2017, believes there has been a shift in opportunities for women across the sport.

She said, "There is a career in soccer now for women, not only if they want to play soccer, but you could be a referee, you could be a coach, you could be a journalist, anything in-game now, you could be an expert, but a few years ago the opportunities weren't really there. "