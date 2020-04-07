Kelley Flanagan shares her take on Peter Weber's bachelor drama

After weeks of romance rumors, Kelley Flanagan is setting the record where she stands Peter Weber.
The Bachelor the stars spoke about speculation about Tuesday's episode of The almost famous Ben and Ashley I podcast.
The pilot has been socially estranged from the lawyer at his Chicago home for nearly two weeks. At one point during the interview, Weber credited the contestant for helping him find peace after his dramatic season. When asked why it has been "so good,quot; for the season 24 star, Flanagan said, "It has always been,quot; a "little help,quot; in terms of taking people under his wing and "guiding them in the right direction." "
"Especially with him, you can say he's super smart and he gets it, but there are some things you want to shake him up and say, 'Wake up. What are you doing?'" He said to the hosts. Ben Higgins Y Ashley Iaconetti. "I don't know why I took it under my protection, but there are some things I could say that he couldn't see and I felt the need to say, 'Peter, what the hell are you doing?' Especially with him, I could be, like, completely honest with him. Like, believe me, I don't hold back anything. He hears the harsh truth about everything, whether it's cruel, rude, doesn't want to listen and he's able to handle it. I like people who are like that. I became very close with Kelsey (Weier) on the show, also for the same reason. "
As fans will remember, Flanagan went home week seven of The Bachelor. During the podcast, Flanagan alleged that Weber was "being tampered with,quot; on the show and claimed that he "annoyed her."
"And again, I wasn't the best contestant on the show, and I think everyone knows that," she continued. "But even with him, on the show, I saw him manipulated and just wanted to say, 'Can you stop! How to make your own decision. How to stop!' Even in terms of, like him and my relationship on the show, you know, the first two weeks I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one on one, and I could say a hundred percent that as producers they were in his head. Because in the one-on-one One, nothing happened between us, but he had that behavior towards me that was so angry, and I was looking at him like 'What the hell were you? Why? You know what, nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. So, at that very moment, I knew that something was happening behind the scenes and I thought: 'This is bull – t & # 39; ".
Flanagan later claimed that he asked if he could "speak freely,quot; during his one-on-one time and said, "Hi Peter, won't you let me see you?" "
"I said to him, 'You clearly know they push some people forward, and they don't push others forward, and I thought' You've been in my position before. What do you want me to do? ' , Said. . "I saw … that things were getting into his head (and) that he was not able to make his own decision and that just bothered me."
Weber ended up proposing Hannah Ann Sluss; however, they canceled the engagement after he admitted that he could not give her his whole heart. Then he met with the finalist. Madison Prewett during the finale and it looked like they were going to give their relationship another chance. However, they later announced that they also decided to go their separate ways.
Fans also noted that Flanagan was in the audience at the end, even though he had not attended the Women say it all. While Chris Harrison They called their appearance a "red herring Easter egg (and) that we released for Bachelor Nation,quot;, fans were not convinced. Once Weber's mother, Tongue, began to praise Flanagan on social networks, the rumors of reconciliation continued to spread.
Flanagan told E! News in mid-March that "he's not dating Peter." However, the two were seen hanging out in Chicago less than two weeks later.
So how did all this come about? During the podcast, Weber explained that he and Flanagan had met while dating other members of the franchise in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Then he got his number and they began to communicate. He then said that Flanagan was dealing with some family health issues. So, he decided to fly to Chicago to spend time with her and help "distract her." He then decided to make it his "base of operations,quot; for social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. He thought this was an especially good idea considering that he lives with his parents and didn't want to pose any kind of health risk due to his flight.
"You know, we just got out and we really got along really, really well," Weber said at one point. "I, you know, love every second I spend with Kelley. You know, she's just an amazing person, and we've always supported each other. Are we dating? No. I'm the first person to admit that I have been through so much, the emotional roller coaster of all roller coasters, and the last thing I have to do is jump into another relationship. A couple of weeks ago I made a commitment to discover another relationship. But Kelley just … honestly, she's been there for me and for someone I really appreciate. I'm trying to be there for her … We get along really well and have great chemistry and who knows what the future holds? Not saying anything could happen. But right now, just I take things very slowly and (I'm) enjoying each other's time. "
Still, Iaconetti had some questions.
"When you say you're not dating, you mean you're not exclusive, but you're definitely kissing, right?" she asked.
However, Weber continued to play shy.
"Listen, there are no comments about it," he replied.
Although, Weber admitted that he is "in love with her, for sure."
To listen to the full iHeartRadio interview, click here.
