Kelley Flanagan shares her take on Peter Weber's bachelor drama

After weeks of romance rumors, Kelley Flanagan is setting the record where she stands Peter Weber.

The Bachelor the stars spoke about speculation about Tuesday's episode of The almost famous Ben and Ashley I podcast.

The pilot has been socially estranged from the lawyer at his Chicago home for nearly two weeks. At one point during the interview, Weber credited the contestant for helping him find peace after his dramatic season. When asked why it has been "so good,quot; for the season 24 star, Flanagan said, "It has always been,quot; a "little help,quot; in terms of taking people under his wing and "guiding them in the right direction." "

"Especially with him, you can say he's super smart and he gets it, but there are some things you want to shake him up and say, 'Wake up. What are you doing?'" He said to the hosts. Ben Higgins Y Ashley Iaconetti. "I don't know why I took it under my protection, but there are some things I could say that he couldn't see and I felt the need to say, 'Peter, what the hell are you doing?' Especially with him, I could be, like, completely honest with him. Like, believe me, I don't hold back anything. He hears the harsh truth about everything, whether it's cruel, rude, doesn't want to listen and he's able to handle it. I like people who are like that. I became very close with Kelsey (Weier) on the show, also for the same reason. "