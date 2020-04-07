Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom keep the pregnant singer healthy while in quarantine – here's how!

Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child in the midst of a terrifying and dangerous global pandemic, so it makes sense if she is at least a little worried during this time in quarantine. The singer and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, are expecting a baby sometime this coming summer.

So how do they ensure that they and their unborn baby are safe during the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19?

A source close to the couple shared through HollywoodLife that 'Orlando is really reassuring Katy during the pregnancy, as she knows she can and answers all of her questions about it, but she also loves to let her experience everything about how it happens. all. Orlando doesn't treat him in any way like he's a know-it-all because he's already a father, he's focusing on what Katy needs and wants and they're enjoying the process and they're certainly monitoring Corona, but that's not all. making them anxious.

The informant added that "They are enjoying the entire pregnancy and they are not putting any negative thoughts,quot;, while another said that "Katy will not arrive until this summer and hopes that by then things have improved." Of course, it's a concern, but he's really working hard to stay positive and not stress about things he can't control. "

The second source also said that the singer has made sure to get the best nutrition to keep her immune system working at its best.

Plus, he apparently exercises frequently at home while he's in quarantine, does yoga with Orlando, and goes for a walk with him, too.

