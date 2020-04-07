Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry join Joel Osteen's Easter Sunday service

WENN / Instagram

The Easter Sunday service at Lakewood Church in Houston will feature remote guests including rapper & # 39; Jesus Is King & # 39; and the filmmaker & # 39; Madea & # 39 ;.

Kanye West Y Mariah Carey will be part of the American preacher Joel OsteenThe virtual Easter service, according to multiple reports.

Kanye, who was planning a large gospel meeting with Joel before the coronavirus drove worshipers out of the churches, will appear remotely during the Lakewood Osteen Church service in Houston, alongside Mariah, who reportedly , will be part of a tribute to health workers.

Claiming TMZ sources Tyler Perry He will also participate in the Easter Sunday service.

Kanye has reportedly been asked to provide music for the big event with his Los Angeles Sunday Service choir.



The event will be broadcast through Osteen's megachurch source (https://www.joelosteen.com/Pages/Home).