Kandi Burruss remembers filming season three for the show "The Chi," while also filming for season 12 of RHOA in the midst of her other work and fans appreciating her hard work.

Kandi Burruss remembers filming a show called The Chi while also working for the 12th season of RHOA. More than that, all of this was in the midst of other businesses she was involved in.

Fans appreciate how hard Kandi is, and some of her followers have even told her that she is working too hard and spending too little time with her family. Well, this is no longer the case.

‘I was filming my role for season 3 of #TheChi while also filming for season 12 of #RHOA and still juggling all my other jobs. In tonight's episode of #RHOA, you saw my struggle to pursue my dreams, achieve my career goals, and achieve el while still trying to find a balance with being there for my husband and children. #WorkingMom fight. Season # 3 of TheChi airs @showtime on June 21. Catch up on seasons 1 and 2 so everyone can catch up! @shothechi, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘your story in tonight's rhoa episode was emotional and really good. The entire episode was actually surprisingly vulnerable on a level that I hadn't felt in a long time, and it was refreshing. Trust me, I love the drama, but it was great to see them all for real. thanks for the transparency "

Another follower posted this: ‘Sorry, respect for being a hustler chasing dreams to be an actress, but not at the cost of not being there, too far. I am sure you have enough money, I am sure you work constantly. When your kids and your husband start to express their time to listen and take a step back, Riley now has an ace that seems very sad for not seeing you much and Todd … "

Someone else said, "Tonight's episode was good @kandi, it touched real life and balancing it all loves my favorite ❤️❤️❤️"

One commenter posted this: "It's nice to see Todd and Kandi being vulnerable about the struggle of wanting to reach their goals and trying to keep a balance at home #RHOA."

Another follower said: ‘This quarantine made us reevaluate the time we spend with our family and children. Enjoy this moment. Take the time to calculate the balance once we are all back to normal .❤️ ’

Someone else wrote: "It is wonderful to have many commercial companies, you just have to balance and prioritize in what order comes FIRST."

Ad

In other fashion related news, Kandi made her fans drool when she showed off a massive cleavage during the most recent RHOA episode that aired a couple of days ago.



Post views:

0 0